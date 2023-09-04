Video: Boniface Makes Bundesliga Team Of The Week

Super Eagles new invitee Victor Boniface was listed in the Bundesliga Team of the Week for his impressive performance for Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

The Team of the Week was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Other players who made the list are Bayern Munich duo Leroy Sane and Joshua Kimmich.

Boniface continued his scoring form as he bagged a brace and provided an assist in Leverkusen’s 5-1 home win against Damstadt.

He gave Leverkusen the lead in the 21st minute before getting on the score sheet again on 61 minutes to make it 3-1.

He then provided the assist for Leverkusen’s fourth goal on 67 minutes.

He has now scored four goals in just three league games for Leverkusen.

His superb performance for the German outfit earned him a first call-up to the Super Eagles for their 2023 AFCON qualifier against São Tomé and Principe.

