Video: Black Stars Winger Atsu Found Dead After Turkey Earthquake

Black Stars of Ghana and Hatayspor winger

Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake.

Atsu’s death was confirmed by his agent Nana Sechere in a Tweet on Saturday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

The 31-year-old had spells with Premier League sides Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle.

Atsu had been missing since the 6 February quake that caused the collapse of his apartment in the city of Hatay.

His club Hatayspor initially reported he was rescued “with injuries” but a day later that position changed.

Atsu joined the Turkish top-flight side Hatayspor in September 2022 and scored the winning goal in a Super Lig match on 5 February.

The quakes and aftershocks in southern Turkey and northern Syria are known to have killed more than 40,000 people.

Atsu began his career with Porto, also spending a season on loan at Rio Ave.

In 2013, he was signed by Chelsea for £3.5 million, who subsequently loaned him to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouthand Málaga.

After spending the 2016–17 season on loan at Newcastle United, he completed a permanent transfer to the club in May 2017.

A full international with over 60 caps since his debut in 2012, Atsu represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He helped the team finish as runners-up at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he also won Player of the Tournament and Goal of the Tournament.

