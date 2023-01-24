Video: Black Galaxies Finish Second, To Face Cameroon Or Niger

Black Galaxies of Ghana’s place in the quarter-finals of the 2022 CHAN in Algeria was confirmed after Madagascar hammered Sudan 3-0 in their final Group C game on Monday.

The win means Madagascar topped Group C with nine points and Black Galaxies finish second on six points.

The Black Galaxies were suppose to face Morocco on Monday but were instead awarded three points and three goals following the North African country’s withdrawal from this year’s CHAN.

Aside Black Galaxies, Sudan and Madagascar were also awarded three points and three goals on the back of Morocco’s withdrawal.

The Black Galaxies will now meet Cameroon or Niger Republic from Group E in the quarter-finals.

Cameroon currently top Group E after recording one win which was against Congo Brazzaville.

Niger Republic are second in the group thanks to their goalless draw with Congo.

Only Cameroon, Niger Republic and Congo are featuring in Group E.

