Video: 'Biggest Game Of My Career' –Kalulu Speaks Ahead AC

AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu has revealed that Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Tottenham will be the biggest game of his career.

Milan host the first-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at San Siro stadium.

Kalulu said today: “This is the most important match of my life. With the results achieved, this method has helped the most but it’s the attitude that makes the difference, when everyone is like this it’s even easier for us players.

“In this last match I was better, I felt very good with Torino, then I always try to improve myself, every day. I can be even better.

“For me personally it’s the first time I’ve had a moment like this, because when you lose morale is less high. But it helps to make you stronger.”

