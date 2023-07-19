Video: Betway Zambia EXCLUSIVE Welcome Bonus: K1,000 BONUS

Looking to register with Betway Zambia? You’re in the right place. Within this article, we’ll walk you through all the key points you’ll need to know, including the Sign Up Bonus, Registration Process, and Deposit Methods, as well as what makes Betway the leading betting site in Zambia. If you’re ready to register already and don’t need the guide, you can do so using this sign up link

Betway Sign Up Bonus?

New customers to Betway Zambia can claim a Sports 50% first deposit bonus up to K1,000. It’s a simple process to claim the welcome bonus:

Register a new account here Make your first deposit up Place a bet on sports, with odds of 3.0 or higher, which is equal to 3x your first deposit amount Once your bet has settled, you will receive a 50% sports bonus

How does the Betway Sign Up Bonus Work?

If you were to deposit K1,000 in your new Betway account. Then place a bet worth K3,000 with odds of 3.0 or higher. Once the bet has settled a K1,000 Free Bet will be credited to your account automatically. Please note that cash out bets do not qualify, and neither does Casino. Once you receive your free bet, it will remain valid for 180 days before it expires.

Betway Sign Up Bonus Key Terms

New customers only, aged 18 or over

The customer bet on Sports or Jackpots, 3x the value of their first deposit, with odds of 3.0 or higher. Betgames and virtual sports do not qualify.

The Free Bet will only be paid once the bet has been settled

The Free Bet is available for 180 days after being credited

Why Register Online with Betway Today

Welcome Offer : Enjoy a generous 50% First Deposit Welcome Offer up to K1,000, maximizing your betting potential from the moment you sign up. Mega Jackpot : Seize the opportunity to win big with Zambia’s biggest Jackpot, offering incredible rewards of up to K5,000,000. Bet small, but stand a chance to win life-changing amounts. User-Friendly App : Access your account and place bets effortlessly with our intuitive app, available for both Android and iPhone users. Enjoy the convenience of betting on the go. Multibet Boost : Experience an astonishing 700% boost on your multibets, ensuring bigger wins when it matters most. Increase your earnings and take your betting to the next level. Free Prediction Game : Engage in our Free to Play Prediction Game, 4 to Score, for a chance to win K100,000 every week. Test your sports knowledge and enjoy the thrill of competing for exciting prizes.

How to Register at Betway

To fully enjoy the exceptional features of Betway Zambia, you need a registered and verified account. The Betway sign-up process is quick and simple.

Follow these steps to get started:

Visit the Betway Zambia website and click on the Sign Up button prominently displayed on the homepage.

A sign-up form will appear. Fill in the required details, providing accurate personal and contact information.

Create your login credentials by entering a valid email address and choosing a strong password.

Use the Betway sign-up code “COMPLETE” in the designated field for additional benefits.

Confirm that you are above 18 years of age and agree to the operator’s terms and conditions by ticking the respective box.

Finally, click the Register button at the end of the form to complete the Betway Zambia registration process.

Betway App Registration

Betway Android

Visit the Betway website and click on “Betway Mobile Apps.”

Choose the app you want (sportsbook, casino, or live casino) and download the .apk file.

Enable third-party app installations in your device settings.

Install the app and click “Open” to start.

Betway iOS

Visit the Betway website and click on “Betway Mobile Apps.”

Click on the app to download, and it will redirect you to the Apple App Store.

Select “Install” from the App Store download page.

Click “Open” after successful installation.

Betway App Registration

Open the Betway app after downloading and installing it.

Fill in your active phone number.

Choose a password.

Provide your full name (first and last names).

Optionally enter your active email address and promotional code.

Provide your ID details and date of birth.

By following these steps, you can easily download the Betway mobile app and complete the registration process to start enjoying the exciting features it offers.

Betway Registration via SMS

To register a Betway account via SMS, follow these steps:

Read the terms and conditions on the Betway website at www.betway.co.zm

Send an SMS with the word “Accept” to 238.

You will receive a confirmation SMS containing your account details.

Example: “Welcome to Betway. Your Username is: 260123456789. Your Password is: 12345.”

Access your account by visiting www.betway.co.zm .

Betway Login

Here is how to log in;

Visit the Betway Zambia website or open the Betway Zambia Mobile App on your device.

Locate the “Login” or “Sign In” button on the homepage or app interface and click/tap on it.

Enter your registered username or email address in the designated field.

Input your password accurately in the provided field. Ensure it matches the one you set during registration.

Double-check the entered information for accuracy.

Click/tap on the “Login” or “Sign In” button to proceed.

If the entered login details are correct, you will be successfully logged in to your Betway Zambia account.

Once logged in, you can access your account settings, manage your bets, deposit or withdraw funds, and enjoy the various features and offerings provided by Betway Zambia.

Remember to keep your login credentials secure and avoid sharing them with others. If you encounter any issues during the login process or require assistance, feel free to reach out to Betway Zambia’s customer support for guidance.

Betway Deposit Methods

Zambian bettors have the flexibility to choose from five different payment methods for making their Betway deposits. These methods include:

Credit/Debit Card (Visa, MasterCard) : No additional fees, instant processing, minimum deposit of 2 ZMW, maximum deposit of 1,000,000 ZMW.

MTN Zambia : No additional fees, immediate processing, minimum deposit of 2 ZMW, maximum deposit of 10,000 ZMW.

Airtel Zambia : No additional fees, instant processing, minimum deposit of 2 ZMW, maximum deposit of 5,000 ZMW.

Zamtel: No additional fees, instant processing, minimum deposit of 1 ZMW, maximum deposit of 5,000 ZMW.

Kazang : No additional fees, immediate processing, minimum deposit of 5 ZMW, maximum deposit of 1,000 ZMW.

These payment methods offer convenience and flexibility to Zambian punters, allowing them to choose the option that suits their preferences and needs.

How to Deposit on Betway using a Credit Card

To deposit at Betway with a credit/debit card:

Visit the official Betway Zambia site and log in to your account.

Go to “My Account.”

Click on “Deposit Funds.”

Choose the Visa/Mastercard option.

Enter the required information and the desired deposit amount.

How to Deposit on Betway using MTN

Deposit at Betway Zambia with MTN using this simple guide:

Visit the official Betway Zambia website and log in or sign up.

Go to “My Account.”

Click on “Deposit Funds.”

Select MTN Online as the payment method and enter the desired deposit amount.

Enter your MTN password and PIN to confirm the payment.

You will receive an SMS confirmation once the transaction is complete.

How to Deposit on Betway using Airtel

Deposit at Betway Zambia with Airtel using these steps:

Dial *778# on your phone.

Select “Make Payment.”

Click on “Next.”

Choose “Betting Services.”

Select “Betway” and enter the desired deposit amount.

Enter your PIN code to confirm the payment.

How to Deposit on Betway using Kazang

Deposit at Betway Zambia with Kazang using these steps:

Purchase a Kazang voucher from a Kazang trader.

Visit the official Betway Zambia website and log in to your account.

Click on “Deposit.”

Choose Kazang as your payment method.

Enter the voucher code.

Click on “Redeem.”

How to withdraw my winnings from Betway

Follow these simple steps to initiate a withdrawal at Betway:

Log in to your Betway account and access the withdrawal page. You can do this by clicking on “Menu” or “My Account” and selecting the “Withdrawal” button. On the mobile site, use the menu option as there is no “My Account” button.

Choose your preferred payment method for the withdrawal.

Enter the amount you wish to withdraw.

Review and accept the bookmaker’s terms and conditions regarding withdrawals.

Finally, click the “Request Withdrawal” button to proceed.

By following this guide, you can quickly and easily initiate a withdrawal on Betway.

FAQ

How long does it take for Betway to process a deposit?

The processing time for Betway deposits varies based on the chosen payment method. Credit cards like Visa and MasterCard usually take around 1-2 business days, while MTN Zambia and Airtel Zambia offer instant deposits.

What is the minimum deposit amount for Betway?

The minimum deposit amount for Betway depends on the selected payment option. For credit cards, MTN, and Airtel, the minimum deposit is 2.00 ZMW, while for Zamtel, it is 1.00 ZMW. When using Kazang, the minimum deposit required is 5.00 ZMW.

My deposit hasn’t reflected in my Betway account. What should I do?

If your deposit is not showing up in your Betway account, click the “Cash” button located on the top left side of your account to refresh your balance. If the deposit amount still does not appear, there might be a connection issue between your bank and Betway.

How can I increase my Betway deposit limit?

To increase your Betway deposit limit, simply get in touch with their customer support. They will guide you through the process.

