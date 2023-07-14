Video: Betway South Africa App Download

Why you should download the Betway South Africa App

Most South African punters are using their mobiles to bet. And Betway they have certainly realised this, creating one of the best mobile apps in South Africa. The app allows you to do everything, from joining Betway to placing a bet, right up to withdrawing your winnings. You will constantly be in contact with the latest odds to make all your pre match and live in play betting as well as live casino games, thanks to the Betway app.

JOIN NOW

How to download the Betway App for Android

The Betway app has been the premium betting app for many years and one of its most appealing aspects is the easy downloading process. Follow these steps below to download the Betway app on your Android device.

Once you logged on the Betway site, scroll to the bottom of the page

Go to the Settings icon on your Android device

Tap on Security

Under Device Administration, tick the box next to Allow Unknown Sources

A box will appear – tap OK and then come back to this webpage

Click on the “Download the Android App” banner at the bottom of this page

A box will appear – tap OK and the app will start downloading automatically

Pull down from the top of your screen to view notifications (this will show you the progress of the download)

Once the app has been downloaded, click Install

Once installed, click Open and sign up or log in

JOIN NOW

How to download the Betway App for iOS

These are the steps to follow to download the Betway app on your iOS device

Once you logged on the Betway site, scroll to the bottom of the page

Go to the bottom of the homepage you will find ‘Download on the App Store’

Click on the “Download on the App Store” banner at the bottom of this page. A box will appear – tap OK and the app will start downloading automatically

Once the app has been downloaded, click Install

Once installed, click Open and sign up or log in

JOIN NOW

How to use the Betway App

The Betway app was designed with player usability in mind as the home screen is super easy to navigate, even on the first time you open it. It is a great feeling as the superb Betway promotions are splashed across the page when you open the app.All the sport and other live games offered by Betway can be found on the banner of the home page. You simply choose your favourite sport or live game and you are good to go.

How to bet on Betway App

The Betway app caters for newbie gamblers and experienced punters as all the important highlights like the 30+ sports offered and the live games like casino games, Aviator and Betgames are easily accessible on the home page. To place a bet, all you need to do is make your selections on the app and they will appear on your bet slip at the top of the page.Once you complete your selections, enter an amount for the bet and click on Bet Now to place the bet.

Betway Key Features

Build a Bet

Bet Builder at Betway allows you to create your very own and unique soccer bet by combining up to 10 outcomes such as Match Result, First Goalscorer, Both Teams to Score and more from one match into a single bet. The more outcomes you add, the higher your odds and the bigger your payout if you win.

Betway odds boost

Boost your Multi Bet winnings by up to 300%. For each leg with odds of 1.2 or more added to your Multi Bet betslip, Betway will boost your winnings. The more legs you add, the bigger your boost.

Betway App Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Great speed and easy usability Requires regular updating Live streaming available on selected matches Data Free version of mobile app Stats and results page on mobile app

Can I use the Betway app without using my data?

Yes, Betway has a data free version of their mobile app which does not need you to use any data. The app does however not allow live betting or live games.

How to sign up on Betway App

These are the easy to follow steps to sign up with Betway via the mobile app

Open your Betway app

Click on the ‘Sign Up’ button, It will take you to a screen which will ask for some personal information like your full name, mobile number and email address.

Once you have entered all your required information, scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the Submit button.

The registration process is now complete

Now that you have registered, enter your username and password and you are ready to start betting

JOIN NOW

Betway App Welcome Bonus

Betway has two welcome offers for new players with sports punters in line for the Betway Sports Welcome Offer which gives players a 100% first deposit match up to R1000 credited as a Free Bet. The casino punters have the Betway Casino Games Welcome Offer which gives players a 100% first deposit match up to R2 000 credited as a Casino Games Bonus.Betway has you covered regardless if your love sports or casino betting.

JOIN NOW

How to deposit on the Betway App

Betway has all bases covered when it comes to their deposit options as they have plenty of deposit methods for punters to fund their accounts. These are some of the most popular deposit options available at Betway.

1Voucher Top

OTT Voucher

Up Holly Top Up Vouchers

Credit Card and EFT Deposits

Instant EFT like OZOW

Zapper

SID Instant Pay

Ringas Voucher

Betway Bucks Voucher

These are the easy steps to deposit using the Betway mobile app

Log onto the Betway site via the app

Click on the Green Deposit button at the bottom of the home screen

On the deposit screen it will give you a choice of different methods of deposit (Cards, Instant EFT, Vouchers and others)

Choose your preferred method of deposit

Choose the amount that you want to deposit

After the deposit has been made your account will be credited instantly or could take 24 hours to reflect depending on the deposit method that you chose.

How to withdraw money from Betway app

You can withdraw your winnings at Betway through the traditional bank transfer method or you could use the Instant Cash options via FNB EWallet or through Standard Bank. These options take under 2 hours to process while the bank transfer could take up to 24 hours.

These are the steps to follow to withdraw through the Betway app

Log onto the Betway site via the app

Click on the button with the three horizontal lines at the top left of the screen

Select the Withdraw Funds option from the drop-down menu

On the withdrawal screen it will give you a choice of different methods of withdrawal

Choose your preferred method of withdrawal

Choose the amount that you want to withdrawal

After your withdrawal is made, expect to receive your cash between 2-24 hours later depending on your withdrawal method

FAQ

How to update the Betway App?

A notification along with a link will be sent to your mobile when the app needs to be updated. Click on the link to update the app.

Why is my Betway App not working?

There could be a poor internet connection or you could be out of data. If you are out of data, then you can use the data free version of the app

How to refer a friend on the Betway App?

There is currently no bonuses for referring a friend to Betway but you can always get your friends to visit www.betway.co.za and join this amazing bookie

Can I register on the Betway App?

Yes, you can register on the Playabets app by following the steps mentioned in the review above.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.