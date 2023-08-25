Video: BetKing Launches Exciting New Season Campaign

Leading sports and digital entertainment company, BetKing, is thrilled to announce the kick-off of its highly anticipated “A New Season Is Upon Us” campaign. Coinciding with the start of the new football season, this campaign aims to bring a fresh wave of excitement to customers and introduce them to captivating features on the BetKing platform.

As part of the campaign, BetKing has unveiled new visual assets and an engaging advertising campaign, designed to captivate customers and ignite their enthusiasm for the new football season.

A landmark highlight of the campaign is the enhancement of the ACCA (Accumulator) bonus, which has been increased from 225% to an impressive 300%. This exciting boost provides customers with even greater opportunities to achieve significant wins on the BetKing platform. With the enhanced ACCA bonus, customers can amplify their potential winnings, making their betting experience even more thrilling.

Another exciting addition is the introduction of the FreeBet feature. This unique offering rewards both existing and new users with a risk-free betting option. Unlike traditional bets, the FreeBet stake does not impact any potential winnings. FreeBets are exclusively available to Virtual and Sportsbook users on the BetKing Mobile platform.

Related: Punters, Kings Know When To Stop! …Watch Jay Jay Okocha In BetKing’s New Responsible Gaming Film

Speaking about the New Season campaign, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of KingMakers Nigeria, said: “BetKing’s New Season campaign marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled betting experiences to our valued customers. We believe these new features will not only elevate the excitement of the new football season but also provide our users with innovative ways to win big while enjoying their favourite sports.”

Also commenting on this, the Head of BTL Marketing, BetKing Nigeria, Oludare Kafar said, “We’re thrilled to unveil our latest campaign, ‘A New Season Is Upon Us,’ as a testament to our commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment and innovative experiences to our valued customers. With the enhanced ACCA bonus and the introduction of the exciting FreeBet feature, we’re ushering in a new era of possibilities for both seasoned and new bettors. At BetKing, we’re dedicated to setting new standards in the industry, and this campaign is a reflection of our passion for delivering top-notch offerings”.

BetKing welcomes both seasoned bettors and newcomers to explore these exciting new features and be part of the thrilling excitement of the new football season. With its user-friendly interface, robust platform, and now, enhanced offerings, BetKing aims to establish its brand as the preferred choice for sports enthusiasts across Nigeria.