Video: Betfred South Africa Guide – Register & Login

Betfred is one of the many international online gambling platforms operating in South Africa. Since the time it entered the South African online gambling market, Betfred's stock has continued to rise day by day. Today, the gambling platform welcomes thousands of casino players and sports punters every single day. The history of Betfred dates back to 1967, just one year after England's historic FIFA World Cup triumph. As the story goes, the two men behind this brand got their inspiration from England's World Cup triumph after they had placed a speculative bet on England to win the global football prize. Several years later, when it had become a global force to reckon with, Betfred did acquire Betting World. The acquisition of Betting World enabled Betfred to enter the South African gambling market. Since its inception, Betfred South Africa has offered nothing but the very best gambling products. These range from casino games, lottery to sports betting. All of the casino's operations in South Africa are above board as it's regulated and licensed by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator. As Betfred South Africa operates in a highly competitive industry, some may probably wonder why they should settle at the platform instead of picking another alternative. Well, if you are one such person, all you need to do to be well-informed about everything that has to do with this gambling platform is to check out this comprehensive guide. The guide exposes and explores all the pros and cons, strengths and weaknesses of Betfred. Once you grasp these, it becomes easier to make your decision. just a teaser though, you will love what you are about to read hence why Betfred South Africa gets our recommendation as one of SA's top online casinos and bookies.

Betfred South Africa Registration Guide
i. The first step is to visit the official Betfred South Africa website

ii. On the landing page, click the red ‘Join’ button on the header tab

iii. Enter your mobile phone number

iv. Click the ‘Send Code’ button

v. Check your phone for the Betfred SMS with the verification code – copy the code and paste it on the registration page and proceed to click ‘Verify’

vi. Input your first name, last name, email address, and physical address, among the requested details

vii. Complete the process by clicking the ‘Create an Account’ button.

*Note that you can undertake this process both on desktop as well as mobile devices.

Betfred South Africa Login Guide

After you register your account, you will simply need to log in whenever you want to access your account portal in future. The steps to follow in accessing your account portal are as follows:

i. Start by visiting the official Betfred South Africa website

ii. Navigate to the header tab and click the ‘Login’ button

iii. Enter your email/mobile phone number as well as your password

iv. Go through the Terms and Conditions and if you agree with everything proceed to tap the Ts and Cs button. Note that the ‘Terms and Conditions’ title is hyperlinked hence clicking the title will redirect you to the Terms and Conditions page

v. Click the ‘Log In’ button to access your account.

*When using some browsers, you may be asked if you want the browser to automatically save your security credentials during this process. If you authorise this action, you will bypass the login process in future. Only authorise however if you are the sole user of the device.

Betfred South Africa Casino Games

The best description of Betfred South Africa when it comes to its products portfolio is that it’s an all-rounder. This of course necessitated by the fact that the betting site offers a whole lot of gambling products. The offered games are housed in distinct portfolios according to their design, mechanics and gameplay experience. Below is a rundown of the product portfolios available.

Aviator : The Aviator portfolio is a recent addition. When players enter the lobby, they will only find one game that is, Aviator. Aviator is a real-time plane-themed game. As a real-time, game, it plays 24/7 meaning at any time you enter the lobby, you will find a gaming session in play. You simply need to wait for the current round to end and then place your bet for the next round to join in the fun.

: The Aviator portfolio is a recent addition. When players enter the lobby, they will only find one game that is, Aviator. Aviator is a real-time plane-themed game. As a real-time, game, it plays 24/7 meaning at any time you enter the lobby, you will find a gaming session in play. You simply need to wait for the current round to end and then place your bet for the next round to join in the fun. Lucky Numbers : The Lucky Numbers lobby is for all lotto lovers. Inside this lobby, players will find a whole lot of lottery games which include South Africa’s very own Powerball. Other featured games include Russia Gosloto, UK 49’s Lunchtime and Irish Daily

: The Lucky Numbers lobby is for all lotto lovers. Inside this lobby, players will find a whole lot of lottery games which include South Africa’s very own Powerball. Other featured games include Russia Gosloto, UK 49’s Lunchtime and Irish Daily Vegas Games : The Vegas Games section accommodates the traditional casino games talk of online slots, instant play games, table and card games as well as some live casino games and live game shows. Some of the popular titles include Strike, Gems, Lightning Roulette, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Crazy Time, Buffalo King Megaways and Great Rhino Megaways

: The Vegas Games section accommodates the traditional casino games talk of online slots, instant play games, table and card games as well as some live casino games and live game shows. Some of the popular titles include Strike, Gems, Lightning Roulette, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Crazy Time, Buffalo King Megaways and Great Rhino Megaways Instant Games : The Instant Games lobby has three main types of games which are as follows: Rapid Spin & Win, Spin & Win and Keno Max

: The Instant Games lobby has three main types of games which are as follows: Rapid Spin & Win, Spin & Win and Keno Max BetGames: The BetGames is exclusively tailor-made for players who love playing games in real-time. Some of the featured games include Dice Duel, Wheel of Fortune, War of Bets, Bet on Poker, Speedy 7, and Bet on Baccarat.

Betfred South Africa Sports Betting

A great thing about Betfred is that it’s not just a betting site for casino players. Rather, it also accommodates sports punters. The products for sports punters are as follows:

Horse Racing : Horse racing is a highly popular sport in South Africa and unsurprisingly, it’s one of the main sports betting products at Betfred. Local races as well as well-renowned races from foreign countries such as the UK, Ireland, Australia, France and the US are covered. Dozens of betting markets are available for each race

: Horse racing is a highly popular sport in South Africa and unsurprisingly, it’s one of the main sports betting products at Betfred. Local races as well as well-renowned races from foreign countries such as the UK, Ireland, Australia, France and the US are covered. Dozens of betting markets are available for each race Greyhounds : The greyhounds section allows punters to place bets on dog races. Local races as well as races from foreign countries are all covered

: The greyhounds section allows punters to place bets on dog races. Local races as well as races from foreign countries are all covered Sports: This section allows punters to place bets on traditional sports which include soccer, basketball, tennis, and Rugby, American football, badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, boxing, darts, field hockey, futsal, golf cycling, athletics, handball and ice hockey.

Betfred South Africa Betting Features

To ensure that players derive more fun from their gambling adventures, Betfred does offer several incredible features. These include the following:

Mobile App : Betfred currently does not have a dedicated mobile app. However, players can still access the website on the go and proceed to play their favourite games when they launch the site via mobile web browsers. The site is compatible with mobile devices both smartphones and tablets. Navigation on the mobile platform is pretty smooth and all features are available.

: Betfred currently does not have a dedicated mobile app. However, players can still access the website on the go and proceed to play their favourite games when they launch the site via mobile web browsers. The site is compatible with mobile devices both smartphones and tablets. Navigation on the mobile platform is pretty smooth and all features are available. Book a Bet : Players who prefer to place their bets at retail Betfred branches can easily do so as Betfred has dozens of shops across the country. However, before heading to the retail branches, players can simply make use of the book-a-bet feature to make their selections online and then take the slip to the agents at the shop where they place their bets in cash.

: Players who prefer to place their bets at retail Betfred branches can easily do so as Betfred has dozens of shops across the country. However, before heading to the retail branches, players can simply make use of the book-a-bet feature to make their selections online and then take the slip to the agents at the shop where they place their bets in cash. Live Bets : For all the sports covered, players are afforded the chance to place both pre-match as well as live bets

: For all the sports covered, players are afforded the chance to place both pre-match as well as live bets Live Stats and Streaming : For select sports events, players, when they enter the ‘Live Sports’ lobby, can check out the detailed minute-by-minute live stats. In some cases, some events can also be streamed live!

: For select sports events, players, when they enter the ‘Live Sports’ lobby, can check out the detailed minute-by-minute live stats. In some cases, some events can also be streamed live! Cashout: If you are having second thoughts about the bets you placed be it single bets or accumulators, you can cash out early if the currently played events have all been successful. For single bets, you can cash out once your prediction is successful even before the match ends.

Betfred South Africa Bonuses and Promotions

Betfred does offer a plethora of bonuses and promotions. Just to put this into perspective, every single day, the betting site rolls out some “Today’s Hot Offers” perks. No less than three bonuses are availed here. Combining these with other rolling and constant bonuses, it means that no less than a dozen perks will be available every single day!

The daily perks come and go every day while the rolling bonuses come and go after a week, a month or a couple of months at most. Constant bonuses and promotions however are present at all times. To know about all the day’s promos, players will need to check the Betfred Promotions Page daily. The constant perks are as follows:

AGT Free Spins Accumulator : Play any AGT-powered games from Monday to Sunday and stand a chance of receiving up to 100 free spins the following week

: Play any AGT-powered games from Monday to Sunday and stand a chance of receiving up to 100 free spins the following week AGT Free Spin Cashbacks : Play any AGT-powered games during the week and if you record some losses. You stand a chance of receiving up to 10% of all losses back

: Play any AGT-powered games during the week and if you record some losses. You stand a chance of receiving up to 10% of all losses back Pragmatic Drops & Wins : Play Pragmatic Play powered slots with a minimum bet of R10 and automatically enter the Drops & Wins promo. At the end of every month, you stand to win random prizes ranging from cash, multipliers and free round bonuses

: Play Pragmatic Play powered slots with a minimum bet of R10 and automatically enter the Drops & Wins promo. At the end of every month, you stand to win random prizes ranging from cash, multipliers and free round bonuses 1 Leg Out Stake Refund : If you are let down by one event on your accumulator bet with 7+ legs, you will receive your stake back in full

: If you are let down by one event on your accumulator bet with 7+ legs, you will receive your stake back in full Lucky Numbers Free Bet : Play any of the lucky numbers games every day and you stand a chance of winning a R50 bet

: Play any of the lucky numbers games every day and you stand a chance of winning a R50 bet Luck of the Irish: Play all draws of the Irish Lotto for the week and you will receive a free bet for the next Tuesday draw.

Betfred South Africa Deposits and Withdrawals

Before you start playing any of the offered casino games at Betfred or sports betting products, you need to load funds into your account first. the banking methods you can use are as follows:

Blu Voucher

OTT Voucher

Ozow Instant EFT

Peach credit card

MasterCard

Visa

Zapper

SnapScan

In-store deposits at Betfred retail branches

Note that the same methods highlighted above (except for vouchers) can also be used for withdrawals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1. Which are the customer support platforms available at Betfred South Africa?

Betfred South Africa’s customer support platforms include telephone (+27 87 095 8862) and email ([email protected]).

Q2. What’s the minimum age required for one to register an account at Betfred South Africa?

To register an account at Betfred South Africa, players need to have attained at least 18 years.

Q3. Is Betfred South Africa a licensed betting site?

Yes, Betfred South Africa is licensed and regulated by the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator.

