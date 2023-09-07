Video: Best Soccer Betting Sites in South Africa

As a huge football fan who loves to bet on upcoming matches, you must be looking for the best soccer betting sites to sign up on in South Africa. It’s not just crucial to find the right bookmaker for optimal experience but also one with incredible returns. This article presents the top-rated soccer betting platforms south of Limpopo. Get your moola ready as you learn where to bet and make more of it. A list of South Africa’s Best Soccer betting sites Betway Hollywoodbets Sportingbet 10Bet Playabets Gbets YesPlay A Closer Look at the Best Soccer Betting Sites Betway Soccer Betting: Pros, Cons and Features Betway has entrenched itself as one of the leading online betting sites, and its soccer markets are a major reason for this. They offer the best odds on soccer and cover leagues from all parts of the world. Betway’s markets for the major European soccer leagues are second to none, and they also have an excellent odds boost on all soccer multi-bets. They also have market leading features like Bet Builder and a more than generous Welcome Offer of up to R1 000 for new players. You are never far from the action with Betway, as they have a live streaming service and a results page for your convenience. JOIN BETWAY Pros Excellent soccer odds

Live streaming is available

The welcome bonus is easy to claim

The welcome bonus is easy to claim

Bet Builder feature Cons Cash Out Yes Bet Builder Yes Accumulator Bonus (check promotions section, may be under a different name) Yes Livescores Yes Results Yes Money Back Offers No Hollywoodbets Soccer Betting: Pros, Cons and Features They are the largest online betting site in South Africa, with their brand being a household name among most local punters. Hollywoodbets is the shirt sponsor of Premiership side Brentford, which has increased their popularity with local soccer punters. They also sponsor teams in La Liga as well which makes them an international name in the betting world. The brand excels in offering soccer punters competitive odds and odds boosters on accumulator bets. Plus other amazing promotions like 'Money Back,' which returns your stake if your multi-bet misses by just one leg. Have you taken advantage of Hollywoodbets' money-back promotion or any other special offers? Enjoy special offers. Pros Bet Builder feature

Soccer Bonus Bonanza

Cash Back Soccer Promotion

Largest betting site in the country Cons Cash Out Yes Bet Builder Yes Accumulator Bonus (check promotions section, may be under a different name) Yes Livescores Yes Results Yes Money Back Offers Yes Sportingbet Soccer Betting: Pros, Cons and Features This bookie has the largest sportsbook on the local betting scene, but it is their soccer markets and coverage that make them stand out. Sportingbet leads the way with innovative features like 'Build A Bet. They also pioneered features like "Edit My Bet," which allowed punters to add or remove existing bets without cashing in. Initially limited to soccer, these options are now available on any multi-bet. New players on Sportingbet can get a head start with a first-deposit match offer up to R1,000. Plus, look out for their daily odds boosts on select soccer matches and weekly promotions for major European leagues. Ready to up your betting game? Click here to register now. Pros Largest sportsbook

Edit My Bet feature

Excellent mobile app

Partial Cash Out feature Cons Delayed withdrawal process

Poor customer service Cash Out Yes Bet Builder Yes Accumulator Bonus (check promotions section, may be under a different name) Yes Livescores Yes Results Yes Money Back Offers No 10bet Soccer Betting: Pros, Cons and Features

10Bet may be a new betting site to the South African betting scene, but they've quickly made a name for themselves, particularly when it comes to soccer odds and coverage. They have not wasted any time in challenging the more established betting sites, with extensive odds on soccer leagues and tournaments worldwide. 10Bet boasts of having the best pre-match odds on all EPL matches, and that is a definite crowd pleaser. They also offer new players a Welcome offer of up to R3,500, one of the highest in the local market. As an added perk, when you bet more than R250 on specific soccer leagues, 10Bet offers you free casino spins. Ready to take your bets to the next level? Click here to join 10Bet today.

Pros

JOIN 10BET TODAY

Pros

Excellent Welcome Bonus

Cash Out feature

Odds boost on selected soccer matches

Great mobile app

Cons

No live streaming feature

JOIN 10BET TODAY

Cash Out Yes Bet Builder No Accumulator Bonus (check promotions section, may be under a different name) Yes Livescores Yes Results Yes Money Back Offers Yes

Playabets Soccer Betting: Pros, Cons and Features

Playabets Soccer Betting: Pros, Cons and Features

Playabets is a locally owned betting site, so it is no surprise that they are one of the best when it comes to online soccer betting. They have the most extensive markets for the local Premier Soccer League, along with great odds booster promotions on selected matches. Playabets has an R2,000 first deposit match offer for new players with the easiest wagering requirements. From major international leagues to local matches, Playabets has something for every punter. Ready to receive an amazing reward today? Click here to register with Playabets and seize your R2,000 bonus.

Pros

JOIN PLAYABETS

Pros

Great welcome bonus

Fully functional mobile app

Cash out feature

Extensive markets for local soccer

Cons

JOIN PLAYABETS

Cash Out Yes Bet Builder No Accumulator Bonus (check promotions section, may be under a different name) Yes Livescores Yes Results No Money Back Offers Yes

Gbets Soccer Betting: Pros, Cons and Features

Gbets Soccer Betting: Pros, Cons and Features

The Gbets name has become synonymous with local punters thanks to their excellent soccer promotions and features. They have great features for punters including Bet Builder and Edit My Bet, which have attracted plenty of interest from soccer punters. Their one-of-a-kind dual welcome bonus offers a R25 sign-up bonus and a first deposit match up to R1,000. All the major soccer leagues have extensive betting odds with Gbets. This bookie also provides a comprehensive statistics page to help punters place more informed bets. Register with Gbets and claim your dual welcome bonus.

Pros

REGISTER WITH GBETS

Pros

Double pronged welcome bonus

Edit My Bet feature

Extensive soccer betting markets

Odds boost on all soccer multi-bets

Cons

The site can be confusing to new users

Difficult wagering requirements for bonuses

REGISTER WITH GBETS

Cash Out Yes Bet Builder Yes Accumulator Bonus (check promotions section, may be under a different name) Yes Livescores Yes Results Yes Money Back Offers Yes

Yesplay Soccer Betting: Pros, Cons and Features

Yesplay Soccer Betting: Pros, Cons and Features

Yesplay was not one of the traditional top soccer betting sites, but they have come on in leaps and bounds in recent years. They have chosen to focus mainly on the top soccer leagues and can rival any bookie with their in depth markets. YesPlay offers up to a staggering 400+ markets on a single match from any of the European Top 5 leagues. And for newcomers, YesPlay offers a generous first deposit match offer—up to R3,000. But the action doesn't stop there; dive into their live betting options and keep tabs on the game with their Match Tracker feature. Click here to grab your R3,000 welcome bonus with Yesplay.

Pros

JOIN YESPLAY TODAY

Pros

Excellent welcome bonus

Extensive markets on popular soccer leagues

Loyalty Program

Cons

Does not have the widest coverage of soccer leagues

JOIN YESPLAY TODAY

Cash Out Yes Bet Builder No Accumulator Bonus (check promotions section, may be under a different name) No Livescores Yes Results No Money Back Offers Yes

How we ranked the best Online Soccer Betting sites

The ranking of online soccer betting sites was no easy task, as we considered various factors that make a site a viable option for soccer punters. We have listed some of the main criteria we used below in more detail:

Odds

The odds that a bookie offers are the most important factor in our rating, as they directly affect payouts. We found that Betway has the best odds on the market. To sweeten the deal, they offer a Multibet Odds Boost feature that can increase your payout by up to 300% for tickets with 40 selections or more. This is by far the best Odds boost on the local betting market.

Coverage

The coverage of soccer leagues and competitions is excellent among most of the bookies we ranked, with Betway and Hollywoodbets having the best coverage. They have all the major leagues like the EPL, La Liga, Bundesliga, and Serie A covered in depth, with hundreds of betting options on a single match. Hollywoodbets takes it a step further by offering betting options on a remarkable 72 national soccer leagues.

Cash Out

The Cash Out feature is increasingly popular, but its importance is particularly felt in multi-bets where the outcome of the remaining selections might be uncertain. Sportingbet offers punters a partial Cash out, where you can cash out only a portion of your bet while the balance will still be in play.

Bet Builder

This feature has transformed the online betting market with Hollywoodbets, Betway, and Sportingbet among the first bookies to offer it to local punters. Bet builder allows you to combine multiple bets, such as the number of goals, first goalscorer, and both teams to score, all within a single match. Some bookmakers even allow up to 10 unique selections in one match, dramatically elevating the odds and potential payouts.

Accumulator Bonus

For those looking to score big, accumulator bets are the perfect choice in soccer betting. These multi-selection bets can dramatically increase your potential earnings. Some bookies sweeten the deal by offering an odds boost on all multi bets with two or more selections. The more selections on your ticket, the higher the boost. Betway leads the way in this regard, with the Odds Booster going as high as 300%.

Promotions

Most bookies use their promotions to attract new players and keep their existing players satisfied. Betway and Playabets have very good welcome bonuses, while Hollywoodbets has the best promotions for existing players on their site. It is important to research the best bonuses along with the wagering requirements, as these could make it difficult to access the bonus.

Betting App

The vast majority of punters are using their mobiles to bet, so it’s only natural that betting sites develop mobile apps that take your betting experience to a new level. Betway has been the market leader with their mobile app, as they also have a Data Free version.

Livescores

Most bookies have a feature that allows you to follow soccer matches live with their Match Tracker feature, while some sites like Betway have live streaming available for selected matches.

Results

The results page is very helpful to punters as they can keep up to date with their multi bets and fortunately, most of the sites that made it onto our top betting sites have comprehensive result pages for soccer matches.

What are the popular soccer competitions to bet on?

We will be taking a closer look at the most popular soccer leagues and competitions that punters bet on in South Africa

Premier League

The English Premier League( EPL) is undoubtedly the most famous and popular soccer league in the world, and this is reflected in the millions of punters betting on it. The league has been a worldwide hit since its inception in 1992, taking over from the English First Division. The unpredictable nature of the league can see any team win on their day, which means a great payday is never far away for punters. Look out for bookies that offer great promotions specific to the EPL.

La Liga

The Spanish La Liga is another of the European League that draws great attention for punters. La liga shows the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona strut their stuff with star-studded lineups. The league has been dominated by these two teams, with the El Clásico being one of the most viewed soccer matches every year.

Serie A

There was a stage when interest in the Italian Serie A was on the decline as Juventus dominated the league, but the introduction of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo revived the interest. The league has proven to be very competitive, with AC Milan and Napoli being the latest winners. CR7 may have moved on, but Serie A is back among the top leagues for fans and punters alike.

Bundesliga

The near-stranglehold of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga has often left other teams vying for second place. However, last season saw Borussia Dortmund come very close to breaking Bayern’s decade-long reign, only to stumble on the final day. This renewed title race has reignited interest in the Bundesliga. Further spicing up the scene, England Captain Harry Kane’s recent move to Germany is sure to captivate punters and shake up the betting landscape.

Champions League and Europa League

The Champions League stands as the pinnacle of club soccer, bringing together Europe’s elite in a high-stakes contest for the ultimate prize. Fresh off their inaugural win last season, Manchester City are hot favorites to make it two in a row. However, soccer giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona—and a Harry Kane-powered Bayern Munich—won’t make it easy. Despite the absence of English stalwarts like Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham, the buzz among punters will undoubtedly soar as the group stage kicks off.

On the other hand, the Europa League promises its own brand of excitement. While Liverpool appears to be the early favorite, the competition has a history of surprises. Often, teams rest key players due to league games scheduled close to the weekend, leading to unexpected outcomes.

South African Premier League

The Premier Soccer League( PSL) is second only to the EPL in terms of punters that line up each week to try their luck. The Sundowns may have won their sixth consecutive title, but the popularity of the league has only grown thanks to the number of upsets each week. Punters who know the league well walk away with handsome rewards due to the unpredictable nature of the league.

International tournaments

The pinnacle of the soccer calendar is the World Cup, with the global showpiece taking place every four years. The next tournament is due to be played in 2026 and be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA. The outright winner is the most sought-after bet, as there are usually excellent odds if the bet is placed well in advance of the tournament. Other international competitions that attract huge interest from punters include the European Championship, which is due to take place in 2024 in Germany. The African Cup Of Nations always creates a stir within the country for punters, as most of the players ply their trade for local PSL clubs.

FAQ

Why do South Africans bet on soccer?

South Africa is soccer crazy with fans willing to splash their cash on their favourite teams while testing their soccer knowledge. The other reason is of course they are trying to win big money payouts.

What are the top 3 most popular betting sites for Soccer?

The top 3 soccer betting sites in the country are Betway, Hollywoodbets, and Sportingbet. Betway offers a Multibet Odds boost of up to 300%, making it appealing for those looking to maximize payouts. Hollywoodbets offers extensive soccer coverage, including over 72 national soccer leagues. Sportingbet allows innovative features like ‘Edit My Bet,’ where you can change your bet after placing it.

What is the best soccer betting app in South Africa?

The Betway app is the best app for soccer punters, as it has great speed and offers a live streaming service as well. This bookie also has a Data Free version for times when you may be out of data.

