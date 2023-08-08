Video: Best Betting Promo Code Bangladesh 2023

Online betting is proving incredibly popular in Bangladesh, with a number of betting sites now offering brilliant localised experiences. In order to make the best possible start to your betting experience, we recommend having a look at our exclusive new customer promo codes.

Bangladesh Betting Promo Codes

1xBet Promo Code: 1XCOMPLETESPORTS – 130% Bonus up to : 1XCOMPLETESPORTS – 130% Bonus up to 13,000 BDT MostBet Promo Code: COMPLETE – 125% welcome bonus up to 12,500 BDT : COMPLETE – 125% welcome bonus up to 12,500 BDT Melbet Promo Code: COMPLETE – 130% welcome bonus up 13,000 BDT

What is a betting promo code?

A promo code enables you to receive an enhanced welcome bonus when you sign up to a betting site for the first time. We’ve initially selected 3 sites for you to choose from, 1xBet, MostBet and Melbet. All 3 offer promo codes which will enable you to claim an exclusive bonuses.

How to claim a betting promo code?

In order to claim your bonus, you’ll need to enter your promo code into the required field on the bookmakers’ registration form. The promo codes to use are:

Each of these betting sites have a one-click registration form. All you need to do is enter your promo code and click register. From there a username and password will automatically be created, which you should save. And then you have the option to deposit.

1xBet Promo Code

The 1xBet Promo Code Bangladesh bonus is very simple to claim. All new customers that enter Promo Code 1XCOMPLETE will receive a 130% welcome bonus, instead of 100%, up to 13,000 BDT. What this means is, 1xBet will match whatever amount you deposit, and give you an extra 30% bonus on top. For example, if you deposit a maximum of 10,000 BDT, 1xBet will give you a bonus of 13,000 BDT. If you’d like to learn more about the 1xBet Promo Code for Bangladesh, then head over to our official guide.

MostBet Promo Code

The MostBet promo code works in the same way as 1xBet. However, they provide users with a 125% bonus up to 13,500 BDT. To make sure this is clear to you, if you were to make a deposit of 10,000 BDT, Most Bet will top you up with an additional bonus of 12,500 BDT. Just make sure you enter COMPLETE as the promo code, this is not the same as 1xBet! For more information on the MostBet promo code, then have a look at our MostBet how-to guide.

Melbet Promo Code

Melbet’s promo code for users in Bangladesh is COMPLETE. Again make sure to enter this within the registration form. New customers will receive a 130% bonus up 13,000 BDT. You can learn more on our official Melbet Promo Code blog.

Where can I find a betting promo code?

You’re in the right place to get promo codes as we only work with legitimately licenced betting companies. Online betting can be incredibly complex, so for us, it’s important to make sure we work with the sites that offer localised experiences, e.g. Bangla language functionality, a promo code welcome bonus and most importantly a licence to operate. 1xBet (1XCOMPLETESPORTS), MostBet (COMPLETE) and Melbet (COMPLETE) are the 3 bookmakers we recommend signing up to and using a promo code for.

