Video: Bendel Insurance Reveal Player Of The Season Nominees

Nigerian Premier League club Bendel Insurance have revealed the list of nominees for their player of the season award.

The winner will receive the award at Bendel Insurance Dinner and Awards night 2023.

The voting for the award will end on Thursday, July 13.

The players nominated for the award are; Amas Obasogie, Divine Nwachukwu, Imade Osarenkhoe, Ismail Sarki and Tanimu Benjamin.

The Benin Arsenals announced the nominees on their official Twitter handle.

“PLAYER of the season award. Five nominees @Amasobasogie1, @Divineho17, @Imade_Osarenkhoe, @IsmailSarki,@TaniBenjamin28 Voting ends Thursday, July 13, 2023 Adaaaaaaaa BENDEL!,” the club Tweeted.

Bendel Insurance finished first in the NPL Group A regular season with 34 points after 18 matches.

The club however had a disappointing campaign in the NPL Super Six playoffs, finishing in fifth position.

Monday Odigie’s side won the Federation Cup and will represent Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

By Toju Sote

