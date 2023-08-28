Video: Bendel Insurance Not Afraid Of Any Team In CACC

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has declared that Bendel Insurance is not afraid of facing any team in the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Recall that on Saturday, the Benin Arsenal defied the odds to beat Aso Chlef of Algeria via penalties to qualify for the second round of the Confederation Cup.





ASO Chlef on August 19 lost the first leg of the encounter against Insurance by 0-1 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

The Algerian side, however, won the return leg, played at Mabrouki Salem stadium in Algeria by the same margin to end the game on 1-1 aggregate.

Bendel Insurance went ahead to win the penalties 4-3 to progress to the second preliminary stage of the continental soccer competition.

In a chat with Completesports.com on Sunday, Unuanel stated that Insurance have shown that they have the quality to withstand any tough opposition.

“I am delighted with the progress made so far by Bendel Insurance since returning to the Nigeria Premier League.

“Again, the team’s victory over ASO Chlef is an indication that they are doing something right which many people may not see.

“I don’t think the players are afraid of any opponent that may come their way as they are ready for the big task at hand.”



