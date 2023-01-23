Video: Bendel Insurance Good Enough To Win NPFL Title If…

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel believes the recent form of Bendel Insurance in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) makes the team favourite to win the league title this season.

Recall that Bendel Insurance are the only team in the NPFL to record 100 per cent to the start of the abridged league.

The newly promoted Bendel Insurance proved again that they mean business since their return, becoming the first team to win all their first three matches.

After defeating Akwa United in the opening weekend in Uyo, they returned home to also win their first home game in Benin City against Plateau United before going to Ibadan yesterday to pick maximum points against Kwara United in their adopted home.

However, Unuanel in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that the team may win the league title if maintain that winning momentum.

“No doubt, Insurance have shown that they in the NPFL for the real business of the game. Winning away from home is not an easy task, most especially considering the fact that they just gain promotion to the elite league.

“Well, starting pretty well has been good for them but then can they sustain the winning momentum till the end of the league? They are a team capable of not just causing an upset but also winning with good score.”

