Video: Bendel Insurance Debunk Tanimu Transfer To Spanish Club

Nigerian Premier League (NPL) club Bendel Insurance have debunked reports that their defender Benjamin Tanimu has been signed by Spanish fifth division outfit Lleida Esportu.

Though Tanimu has been linked to a number of foreign clubs , Bendel Insurance maintain that no team has tabled a deal for him yet.





In an official statement by Bendel Insurance Media Officer Kehinde Osagiede the club said:”Our attention has been drawing to the fake news circulating on social media that our central defender Benjamin Tanimu has left us for a Spanish Football club Lleida Esportu.

“To put the record straight the information saying that Tanimu signed for Club Lleida in Spain is false and misleading. We therefore urge football lovers, Bendel Insurance FC fans and the general media to disregard the social report.

“For the avoidance of doubt, several clubs in Spain, Turkey, England, Germany, Serbia, Qatar and Kuwait have indicated an interest in the defender but no club including Lleida or any other club abroad has officially tabled a deal or reached an agreement with Bendel Insurance in that regard.

“Bendel Insurance management meanwhile has given Benjamin Tanimu’s agent the authority to negotiate his personal terms with interested clubs on his behalf while the player continues to work on the field with Bendel Insurance. Tanimu’s agent is yet to submit any transfer deal let alone signing any deal.

“Tanimu remains an integral part of the Bendel Insurance team and he is camp with other members of the strong squad preparing for the CAF Confederation Cup match against RS Berkane on the 16th of this month. If any deal comes through for Tanimu we will make it known to the general public.”

Up next for Bendel Insurance is a CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg match against RS Berkane on September 16 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.



Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.