Video: Belouizdad Beat Zamalek Away In Group Opener

Anayo Iwuala was in action for Algerian club Belouizdad who pipped Egyptian giants Zamalek 1-0 away, in their first game in Group D of this season’s CAF Champions League.

Iwuala was in the starting eleven for before going off in the 92nd minute.

A 57th minute penalty converted by Cameroon forward Leonel Wamba was enough to get the away side off to a perfect start.

It is a third consecutive wins on the road for Belouizdad who last tasted defeat on October 2022.

Belouizdad will also take on Sudan’s Al Merreikh and Iwuala’s parent club Esperance of Tunisia in Group D.

Up next for Belouizdad is a tough home game against Esperance slated for February 18.

