Video: Belgian Jupiler: Orban Scores 6th Goal Of Season In Gent’s Home Draw

Gift Orban was on target for Gent who came 2-0 goals down to draw 2-2 at home against St. Truiden in the Belgian topflight on Sunday.

It is Orban’s second goal in three league games and his sixth in all competitions this season.

Also on target for Gent was German-born Nigerian defender Jordan Torunarigha.

Orban pulled a goal back for Gent in the 34th minute before Torunarigha made it 2-2 in the 57th minute.

The draw took Gent to second place on 10 points, same point as leaders Club Brugge.

