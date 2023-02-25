Video: ‘Be Patient With Us’ –Enzo Begs Chelsea Fans

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has called on the fans to have maximum trust on the players as the team continues to struggle.

Chelsea swooped in January, meeting the release clause in his Benfica contract on deadline day, the last of eight signings in the month, on a contract until 2031 – but he is yet to win a game with his new club.

Fernandez insists things will improve as the new players settle.

“Trust us,” he said. “Trust the players. Trust the backroom staff. Trust the manager. This is my message to the fans. Never forget we are representing you. We are there for you.

“We are all moving in the same direction. We have a lot of new faces here. It is a restructuring of the club, and the playing staff. Be patient. We are giving everything we have, trying to win games. Then we can start to turn things around.”

“The money paid is nothing to do with me, so it sits naturally,” he says on the record fee. “I am conscious of the faith they have shown. Chelsea were the team who went all out to sign me.

“They showed interest via my agent, even before everything that happened at the World Cup. I’m aware it is a massive institution and a club always fighting to win cups.

“The project really excited me. Now it’s a case of being here, wanting to take Chelsea as far as they want to go, me along with all my team-mates.”

