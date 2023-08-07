SPORT

Video: BBNaija Star, Tacha Loses N500,000 Bet On Super

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 47 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read

Nigerian TV reality star, Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, is already counting her loses after she lost N500,000 bet on Super Falcons in the round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Tacha prior before the game against England had announced via her twitter handle that she would be placing a N500,000 bet on Super Falcons to beat England.

“I’m about to bet 500k on ya heads Ohh!! So abeeg!! Bring it home #ENGNGA #FIFAWWC #ENG #NGA.”

However, after the team lost 4-2 on penalties against the Three Lionesses, the BBNaija star few hours later expressed her disappointment to have lost her bet.

she wrote “Jesus,” with sad emoji in another tweet.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 47 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Photos Of England players consoling Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Chiamaka after their penalty shootout win.

3 mins ago

Victor Moses: Nigerian star inspires his team to a 4-1 away victory to move to the top of the table

26 mins ago

Video: 2023 WWC: ‘I’m Proud Of Them’ – Super Falcons Boss Waldrum Hails Players Despite Defeat To England

34 mins ago

Video: We Were Not At Our Best Against Nigeria

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button