Video: Bayern Munich Vs Cologne – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Bayern Munich vs Cologne – Following a 1-1 Bundesliga 1 tie with RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich get ready for this game. Bayern Munich had 59% of the ball in that game and made seven attempts on goal, scoring on one of them. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was the lone scorer for Bayern Munich (37′).

One of RB Leipzig’s ten goal attempts, which totaled 10, was successful. For RB Leipzig, the goal came from Marcel Halstenberg (52′). Bayern Munich have had no trouble finding the back of the net, scoring in each of their previous six games.

They have accrued 20 over that time and have given up a total of six. Going into this match, Cologne is coming off a 7-1 victory over Werder Bremen in Bundesliga 1.

Also Read: PSG Can’t Win UCL With Neymar, Messi, Mbappe If…–Larque

In that contest, Cologne had 51% of the possession, and seven of their 15 shots on goal were successful. Linton Maina (9′), Steffen Tigges (16′, 21′), Ellyes Skhiri (30′, 54′), and Denis Huseinbai (36′) all scored goals for Cologne.

Werder Bremen had five shots at goal at the other end, with one being successful. Niklas Füllkrug (38′) and Marco Friedl (77′ own goal) scored for Werder Bremen.

Looking at their recent results, Cologne have let in goals in six of their previous six games, with 10 goals total from the opposition.

Cologne could use some serious defensive bolstering. though it’s possible that this pattern won’t continue in this game.

Bayern Munich vs Cologne – Betting Analysis

The outcomes of their head-to-head matchups dating back to September 21, 2019 reveal that Cologne have not had much luck in these clashes.

They haven’t been able to win any game at all, while Bayern Munich have simply outperformed them, winning all of those games. Additionally, there were a ton of goals in those games—27 in all, or 4.5 goals per game.

The two teams’ most recent league matchup was in Bundesliga 1 Match Day 19 on January 15, 2022, with Cologne defeating Bayern Munich 0-4 in that game.

Also Read: Troost-Ekong Pens Emotional Message To Watford Ahead Salernitana Move

In that game, Cologne had 50% of the possession, and three of their 12 shots on goal were successful. Bayern Munich, their adversaries, had 23 shots on goal, with nine of them being on target. Corentin Tolisso (25′) and Robert Lewandowski (9′, 62′, 74′) both scored.

Bayern Munich haven’t lost a league game in the last 16 times they played against Cologne. They have an impressive record and have gone 14 home league games without a loss. What an amazing run.

In the previous ten league games, Cologne had not defeated Bayern Munich when playing them away from home. They have an extremely dismal road record, going five league games without an away victory.

Bayern Munich, in our opinion, have what it takes to be able to generate a respectable number of chances and shoot on goal.

On the other hand, Cologne may struggle to find shooting opportunities, but we do believe that they will also have the opportunity to score.

Bayern Munich vs Cologne: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Both Teams to Score



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.