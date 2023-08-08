Video: Bayern Munich To Launch Fourth Bid For Kane

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are set to launch a fourth bid for England striker Harry Kane this current summer transfer window.

Football.London reports that Bayern Munich have already had three bids rejected for the 30 year old this summer.

Tottenham rejected the bid of £86 million rejected. Bayern are reportedly preparing a bid of £94.6 million for him.

Bayern Munich are in need of a goalscorer after Sadio Mane departed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr this summer window.

Lewandowski also moved to Barcelona two seasons ago which has left a goalscoring vacuum in the squad.

Harry Kane was the second highest goalscorer in the Premier League last season coming second to only Erling Haaland who scored 36 goals.

Kane scored four goals in the presean friendly match win over Shaktar Donetsk.

Kane netted 30 goals and dished out three assists in 38 Premier League games last season. Tottenham finished eighth position in the Premier League last season with 60 points from 38 games.

Bayern Munich totalled 71 points in 34 Bundesliga matches in the season 2022/23.

