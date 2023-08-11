Video: Bayern Munich Finally AgreeDeal With Tottenham Hotspur

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have finally agreed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of England striker Harry Kane to the Allianz Arena lords in the ongoing 2023 summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Tottenham struck a deal in the region of £100 million for the 30-year-old. Bayern will pay £86 million upfront for Kane and add-ons will push the fee to £100 million.

According to Skysports.com, Kane is now set to fly to Germany for his medicals to complete the deal that has been negotiated all summer. Bayern had to submit about four bids to get Kane from the London- based club.

Kane has a year left on his contract with Tottenham Hotspur, and with the player turning 31 next season, plus no inkling that he would sign a new contract, the club felt a transfer deal was the most appropriate option.

With Sadio Mane moving to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, Bayern needed a proven goalscorer in their ranks which has been missing since Robert Lewandowski’s transfer to FC Barcelona two seasons ago.

Kane joined the Tottenham Hotspur academy in 2004 and he signed his first professional contract with the club in July 2010. He made his professional debut for Tottenham on August 25 2011 in a 5-0 Europa League win over Hearts.

Kane is the Premier League’s second all-time goalscorer with 213 goals in 320 games which is just 48 goals less than Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals in 441 matches.

He had a tally of 30 goals and three assists in 38 Premier League games last term and was second only to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland who scored 36 goals.

Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League table last season with 60 points after 38 games while Bayern Munich were crowned champions of the Bundesliga after accumulating 71 points from 34 games.

By Toju Sote

