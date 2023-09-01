Video: Bayer Leverkusen Confirm Boniface’s Invitation For Super Eagles Vs Sao Tome

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed Victor Boniface’s invitation for Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

The encounter is billed for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

It’s the first time Boniface will be getting a call-up to the Super Eagles.

Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen from Belgian Pro League outfit Union St Gilloise this summer.

The 22-year-old opened his goal account for Xabi Alonso’s side by netting a brace in the club’s 3-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend.

The Super Eagles have already earned a place at the 2023 AFCON.

Three other Leverkusen players will be involved in the qualifiers.

Odilon Kossounou has been invited by Cote d’Ivoire for the games against Lesotho and Mali.