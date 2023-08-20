Video: Bayelsa Queens, Mamelodi Sundowns Chase Oshoala Academy Star Seimeyeha

Bayelsa Queens and Mamelodi Sundowns are interested in Asisat Oshoala Academy striker, Janet Seimeyeha.

Seimeyeha is one of the biggest stars to have come out of the prestigious academy.





Former Nigeria Women’s Professional Football League champions, Bayelsa United have expressed keen interest in the young striker.



Read Also:INTERVIEW: Why I Built Recreational Park, Plan For Sports And Nurturing Talents –Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA Boss, Fuad Atanda Lawal

South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns, who won the inaugural edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League have also shown interest in the player.

Seimeyeha joined the Asisat Oshoala Academy when the team was officially launched in 2022 and up till date, she has scored a total of 19 goals in 25 appearances.

She will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of her mentor, who is one of the biggest stars in the game.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.