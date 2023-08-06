SPORT

Video: Bassey Buzzing After Scoring Maiden Fulham Goal

Calvin Bassey is in a boisterous mood after scoring his first goal for Premier League club Fulham.

Bassey grabbed the winning goal in Fulham’s 2-1 friendly win against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The Nigeria international was also named Man of the Match.

Read Also:Fulham Boss Silva Backs Bassey To Improve With More Games

“The most important thing is that the team winning the game and go into the new season with a good feeling,” Bassey told the club’s official website after the game.

“I’m buzzing, every kid’s dream is to play in the Premier League and hopefully I do enough for the manager to put me in the starting lineup and I do my best for the team.

“t was a balanced game as Hoffenheim are a good team. We created the chances and scored them.”

The 23-year-old joined Fulham from Eredivisie giants Ajax last month.

