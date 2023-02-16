Video: Barcelona Vs Manchester United – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona vs Manchester United: After defeating Villarreal 0-1 in La Liga, Barcelona is hoping to win again.

Barcelona had 47% of the game’s possession, but only one of their six shots on goal was successful. Pedri (18′) was the Barcelona goal scorer. Villarreal had 11 shots, none of which was on target. A zero in the scoreline is a common occurrence in more recent Barcelona games.

In as many as five of their previous six games, which included this one, a gamble on BTTS would have resulted in a loss. Of course, there is no guarantee that this tendency will continue.

Manchester United are coming into the game with a 2-0 win in the Premier League after beating Leeds United in their last game.

In that game, Manchester United had 67% of the possession, and of their 11 shots, five were on target and two were successful. Alejandro Garnacho (85′) and Marcus Rashford (80′) scored the goals for Manchester United.

Leeds United, their adversaries, had 16 shots on goal, with none of them being successful.

Manchester United have now scored 14 goals in their last six games. Additionally, Manchester United have scored in each of those contests. Four goals have gone into their net during those games.

Barcelona vs Manchester United – Betting Analysis

According to a review of their previous head-to-head matchups dating back to April 23, 2008, Barcelona have prevailed in four matches and Manchester United in one, with one match ending in a draw.

They scored a total of 11 goals between them in these encounters, with nine goals going to Barça and two to the Red Devils. 1.83 goals are scored on average throughout a game.

Adrià Pedrosa (groin injury) and Keidi Bare (torn ankle ligament) won’t be able to play for Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, currently has fewer options available to him. Christian Eriksen (ankle injury), Scott McTominay (unknown injury), Donny van de Beek (knee injury), and Anthony Martial (hip injury) will not play in this game. Due to his suspension, Lisandro Martnez won’t be able to take to the field in this match.

We believe that when Barcelona play against Manchester United, who may find it difficult to score, they can create opportunities to score more than once.

What are the top odds for this match?

Looking at the bookies’ prices on the 90-minute result market, backing Barcelona can be had for 1.7, backing a drawn result is 4.04, and staking on the winning team to be Manchester United will get you 4.6.

Those are the top prices being offered as of now.

Barcelona vs Manchester United: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Home to Win



