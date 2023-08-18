Video: Barcelona Vs Cadiz Will Be A Tough -Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says the Laliga fixture between the Blaugrana and Cadiz on Sunday, August 20 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys will be a tough encounter.

The Catalan club are the current Laliga Champions after claiming the title for the 27th time last season.

Speaking ahead of the Cadiz clash in the news conference Xavi pointed out Cadiz’s defensive prowess and their abilities on the counter.

“Cadiz defend really well and are dangerous on the counter,” Fcbarcelona.com quoted Xavi as saying

“They are well organised and have a good coach in Sergio Gonzalez, and are dangerous at set pieces. Traditionally we have found it difficult against them.

“The team come into the game in good shape. We have trained and adjusted things after the Getafe game. Playing at home in front of our own fans we can play better than we did in the Coliseum Alfonso Perez (against Getafe) attack better and win the game.”

Barcelona are currently 12th on the 2023/24 Laliga table with one point after matchday one.

They played out a 0-0 draw with Getafe in their first game on Sunday, August 13 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.