Video: Barcelona Vs Cadiz CF – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Barcelona vs Cadiz CF – After their most recent outcome, a 0-1 La Liga victory over Villarreal, Barcelona are hoping to record another victory.

Barcelona had 47% of the possession in that game and made six attempts on goal, of which four were on target. Pedri (18′) was the lone player for Barcelona to register a goal.

Villarreal made 11 shots at goal at the other end, and two of them were on target. The high percentage of scores with nil in them is an intriguing aspect of recent Barcelona games.

Also Read – Laliga: Chukwueze Scores 9th Goal Of Season In Villarreal’s 4-2 Loss At Mallorca

A wager on “both teams to score” would have lost in as many as five of their previous six matches, which led to this one. However, there’s a chance that the pattern won’t continue in this game.

Barcelona enter this match with a home league record of 10 wins without a loss. It has been outstanding. Cádiz enter this match after defeating Girona FC 2-0 in their most recent La Liga match.

In that game, Cádiz had 43% of the possession, and three of their 12 shots on goal were successful. Sergi Guardiola (34′) and Gonzalo Escalante (6′) scored the goals for Cadiz. Girona made seven attempts at goal against their rivals, and one of those was successful.

A remarkably low number of goals have been scored between Cádiz and their opponents throughout five of the last six encounters.

There were just 2.17 goals scored on average per game throughout that stretch, with Submarino Amarillo scoring an average of 1.17 goals.

According to their past performances, Cadiz haven’t lost at Barcelona in their previous two league games and haven’t won away from home in their last two league games.

Barcelona vs Cadiz CF – Betting Analysis

Since April 29, 2006, when they first played each other, neither team has won all of their head-to-head games. Barcelona have won two, Cádiz have won two, and two of the games ended in a draw.

They combined to score 11 goals in these games, with seven for Barca and four for Submarino Amarillo. That equals 1.83 goals per game on average.

Also Read: Brazil U-20 Forward Roque On Barcelona Radar

On September 10, 2022, Cadiz and Barcelona played in their most recent past league encounter, which ended with a score of Cádiz 0 – 4 Barcelona. Cádiz had 29% of the game’s possession and six shots on goal, but none of them was successful.

Eight of Barcelona’s 16 shots on goal were on target. Ansu Fati (86), Frenkie de Jong (55), Robert Lewandowski (65), and Ousmane Dembele (92) all scored goals. Carlos Del Cerro Grande served as the referee for the game.

Keidi Bare (torn ankle ligament), Cesar Montes (head injury), Joselu (muscle injury), and Adrià Pedrosa (groin injury) are all out for Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. Due to his ban, Ronald Arajo is ineligible to play in this game.

Sergio González, the manager of Cadiz, only needs to worry about one fitness issue due to the team’s overall good health. Jon Ander Garrido is unable to play in this match due to patella issues.

Barcelona are likely to take advantage of many scoring opportunities, in our opinion. Contrarily, Cadiz will find it difficult to penetrate their defence, but we believe it is highly possible that they will score at least one.

What are the best odds for this match?

Looking at what the bookmakers’ view is of this game on the WDW market, backing Barcelona is best priced at 1.17, a wager on the game finishing all-square is 8.3, and staking on a victory for Cadiz will get you 18. They’re the best returns that can be secured as of now.

Barcelona vs Cadiz CF: Head-to-Head



Our Prediction: Home Win



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.