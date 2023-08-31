Video: Barcelona Set To Sign Mamadou

Laliga club FC Barcelona are set to sign Senegal defender Mamadou Fall from Major League Soccer (MLS) side this current summer transfer window.

According to the Athletic, the Laliga champions are already in advanced talks to sign the defender. The two clubs are reportedly trying to close the deal before the transfer window ends on Friday, September 1.

The offer for Fall is a loan deal with an option to buy. The youngster was loaned to Laliga outfit Villarreal’s second team last season.

The Yellow Submarines have also been linked with a move for the 20 year old Senegalese International.

Fall is regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in Major League Soccer. He joined LAFC in the summer of 2021 and his contract will expire in December this year.

Barcelona are also working on a deal for Brazilian starlet Petterson Novaes who plies his trade with Brazilian clubside Flamengo.

He has made 42 appearances for the club since he joined LAFC in 2021. LAFC are currently second in the MLS Eastern Conference with 40 points after 25 matches.

Barcelona sit fourth on the Laliga table with seven points after matchday three.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.