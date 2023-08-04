Video: Barcelona Set To Sign Cancelo

Laliga club Barcelona have been linked with a move for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo this current summer transfer window.

Cancelo has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona and the deal is currently being structured by both clubs. It is unsure whether it will be a loan deal or an outright sale.

Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich. He has since returned to City.

According to BarcaBlaugranes.com Barcelona have identified Cancelo as a key target for the club this summer. Talks have already began between the Catalans and City with regards to the deal.

The Laliga champions are also eyeing a deal for Cancelo’s teammate Bernardo Silva this summer which could make it the third City target this summer after previously acquiring IIKay Gundogan.

With Ousmane Dembele set to join Paris Saint-Germain, Frank Jessie and Clement Lenglet set to depart from Camp Nou the club will be in need of reinforcements.

The funds realized from the sale of the players could be used to acquire the club’s summer transfer targets.

Cancelo joined Manchester City from Serie A giants Juventus in the summer of 2019 signing a six year deal in the process.

Cancelo netted two goals and notched one assist in 17 Premier League appearances last season. He scored once and made four assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances while on loan at Bayern in the second half of the 2022/23 season.

Manchester City won the Premier League title with 89 points from 38 games. Barcelona emerged Laliga champions after amassing 89 points from 38 matches in the division.

