Video: Barcelona Reject Neymar Transfer Proposal

Laliga club FC Barcelona have rejected the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr this summer transfer window.

There have been various speculations linking the Brazilian moving to Camp Nou this summer.

According to Football Espana, the Barcelona board have kicked against the idea due to the 31 year old’s history of legal battles and issues with the club.

The coaching staff also view Neymar as a bad influence in the dressing room following numerous incidents involving his perceived inflated ego.

There are also concerns about the bogus wages he is given at Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona’s financial dilemma.

Neymar previously played for Barcelona between 2013 and 2017 scoring 105 goals in 186 games for the Catalonians.

Neymar got a total of 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 French Ligue 1 matches last season.

The Parisians won the French League title with 85 points after 38 games.

Barcelona clinched the Spanish League title with 88 points accumulated from 38 games.

