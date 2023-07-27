Video: Barcelona Reignite Bid For Fresnada

Laliga club Barcelona have reactivated their bid to sign Spanish defender Ivan Fresnada this current summer transfer window.

The youngster who plays for Real Valladolid was linked to the Blaugrana some weeks ago but the deal wasn’t struck.

However Barcelona are now reportedly working on the deal to bring Fresnada to Camp Nou.

USA right back Sergio Dest who has been at Barcelona for a couple of years looks set to exit the club and new signings would be needed to bolster the squad.

Fresnada has been impressive at Real Valladolid and Sporting Director Deco is said to be a huge fan of the 18 year old.

He has been linked to Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle United this summer transfer window but he is said to be keen on a move to the Laliga champions.

According to Relevo Real Valladolid have Fresnada’s valuation at 20 million Euros.

He made 22 appearances in Laliga last season. Real Valladolid finished 18th in Laliga last season with 40 points after 38 games.

Barcelona sealed the 2022/23 Laliga title with 88 points from 38 games in the division.

