Video: Barcelona Linked To Bundesliga Star Frimpong

Barcelona Linked To Bundesliga Star Frimpong

Laliga club FC Barcelona have been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong this current summer transfer window.

Barcelona have been trying to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo but with the deal stalling recently they have turned their attention to Frimpong.

According to Football Espana, the Blaugrana have been in contact with the club over a possible deal for the Netherlands right back.

Bayer Leverkusen reportedly value Frimpong at €30 million as many clubs are preparing bids for the youngster.The 22 year old has also been linked to Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United this summer window.

Despite Barcelona’s financial constraints they might be able to negotiate favourable terms with Bayer Leverkusen for Frimpong.

Frimpong moved to Bayer Leverkusen from Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic in January 2019 on a four and a half year deal.

Barcelona have already made a number of signings this summer like IIkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque.

Frimpong racked up eight goals and seven assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances last season. Bayer Leverkusen finished sixth in the Bundesliga with 50 points from 34 matches.

Barcelona clinched their 27th Laliga title last season with a total of 88 points from 38 matches.

