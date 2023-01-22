Video: Barcelona Keep Close Tab On Ziyech

Barcelona have shown interest in signing Chelsea winger, Hakim Ziyech in the winter transfer window.

According to Sport, Ziyech is actively offering himself to Barcelona, with the Catalan said thought to be interested, having allowed Memphis Depay to make the move to Atletico Madrid.

The report claims that Chelsea boss Graham Potter is open to letting Ziyech leave, but Barcelona could face competition for his signature.

A number of clubs are said to be keeping a close eye on the developments, as Ziyech impressed for his country at the 2022 World Cup, helping them reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Barcelona have not yet been active during the January transfer window, but Memphis’s departure has potentially opened up a space in the squad.

The Catalan outfit do have a number of wide players in their first-team squad, though, with Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres all options for head coach Xavi.

