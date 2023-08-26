Video: Barcelona Eye Loan Move For Lukaku

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move to Laliga champions FC Barcelona this ongoing summer transfer window.

According to Sky Italia as reported by Football Espana, Barcelona are contemplating a loan deal for the Chelsea player.

The Xavi Hernandez led side are looking to strengthen the forward line as they compete for various titles this season. If Lukaku makes the move, he’ll be in the attack alongside legendary Poland striker Robert Lewandowski.

Lukaku is currently a Chelsea player but he has been keen on a move all summer. He has been linked to Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan where he was on loan last season.

He was also linked with a transfer deal to the Saudi Arabia Pro League which he reportedly turned down.

Lukaku making a loan move to Barcelona will be in compliance with Laliga FFP (Financial Fair Play) rules.

He has not made any appearance for the Blues this current 2023/24 campaign. Chelsea are ninth on the Premier League table with four points from three matches.

Barcelona are currently sixth on the Laliga table with four points after two games in the division.

