Video: Barca Defence Must Be Watertight At Old Trafford

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto has warned his teammates that they must defend very tight if they are to come out with a win at Old Trafford.

Recall that Barca played out a 2-2 draw against Man United in the first leg round of 16 of the Europa League at Camp Nou on Thursday.

Roberto says they’ll “have to improve” for the second-leg of their Europa League playoff at Old Trafford.

Our principal objective was to win the match,” said Roberto.

“It wasn’t to be. So to draw, at least, is better than losing. My team really competed right until the end. It’s true that when you have a win in the bag the second leg looks better. “It was a night when both teams had lots of chances. Next week we’ll have to improve.

“United are a team who love having the ball and that’s made it a very interesting match. What a shame we couldn’t win it.”

