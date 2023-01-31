Video: Barca Can’t Stop Real Madrid From Making Copa del

Real Madrid chief Emilio Butragueno says he’s optimistic the team will overcome Barcelona in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey clash.

Recall that many are lamenting that it won’t be an El Clasico final, but Butragueno insists facing Barca in the semi can still be special.

He explained: “We compete to win and in this case Barcelona has touched us, whom we will try to overcome. The approach is to give joy to the fans and reach the final. There is little left and we will do everything possible to achieve that goal.

“Each game is different and the circumstances change. Until we face each other there will be many games on the road and we will see how the two teams get to that first meeting. They will be disputed and we are convinced that the team will respond to the confidence to reach the final.

“We know that the calendar is tremendous and we have to adapt. We need all the players. We play every three days, the demand is very high but the team responds very well. The calendar is very difficult because all the rivals demand a lot but we have to prepare to overcome difficulties.”

Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna will meet in the other Copa semifinal.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.