SPORT

Video: Barca Can Win Every Trophy This Season –Xavi

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona coach Xavi believes his team are capable of winning every trophy at stake this season.

He made this known on the backdrop of the team’s victory over Sevilla in La Liga at the weekend.

Mega Millions Naija

He said, “I don’t know if we’re the most reliable team in the league. We are in a good moment, but this changes. We can’t relax. This is a long race and we have to keep working with humility. The team is buying into the message. We are building something very good, but nothing has been won. Only the Super Cup. We are hungry.

“Madrid can beat any team and they still have to come to Camp Nou. Next matchday we go to a ground where Madrid lost (Villarrreal). Every game is going to be a war and it’s not over yet. I don’t see us as more of a favourite, but more of a candidate. The favourites are still Real Madrid, who are the current champions of La Liga and the Champions League.

“We have the capacity to win all the titles we have left, but we have to prove it on the pitch. Euphoria is fine, but it has to be curbed.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Video: Man United Playing Best Of Football Under Ten Hag

3 mins ago

Italian serie A table and top scorers after Pedro scored a classic goal for Lazio in their 1-1 draw

7 mins ago

Video: Onuachu Vows To Help Southampton Escape Relegation –

11 mins ago

Breaking down Chelsea’s top scorers so far this season

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button