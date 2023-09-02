Video: Baraje Plots Continental Glory With Division 2 Club, FC Ona-Pal

The Technical Adviser of the newly promoted Nigeria National League, NNL, side FC Ona-Pal, Zachary Baraje, has described the young players in his team as good materials good enough to earn a continental competition berth in two years, Completesports.com reports.

Aba-based FC Ona-Pal owned by a construction firm, Ona-Pal Global Resources Limited founded by Mr. Obinna Peter Paul, played their third-tier Nationwide League One (NLO) home games at Etinan Township Stadium, Etinan in Akwa-Ibom State and earned promotion to the second-tier Nigeria National League for 2023/2024 season.

Baraje, while speaking to Completesports.com in Uyo at the ongoing Tico/Select Preseason Tournament said his young players, if given the time and chance, are any coach’s delight.

The veteran coach who had been away from active football coaching said if given two years, he would take FC Ona-Pal to the continent with the same talented youngsters.

Baraje boasts that he can use the first year to groom and drill the boys, then use the next year to fortify the team and they will be ripe for the continental stage.

“They are just starting. They have what it takes. I am trying to bring them up to standard. We have a young vibrant Chairman who has a lot of good plans for the team. If he is patient with the boys, barring any challenges, l want to see if l can bring something out of this crop of players,” Baraje told Completesports.com.

