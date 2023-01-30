Video: Balogun’s Late Strike Helps Reims Hold Leaders PSG To Away Draw

Folarin Balogun bagged a late equaliser to help Reims hold league leaders Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw on Sunday night.

It is Balogun’s 11th goal in 19 Ligue 1 outings for Reims so far this term.

Also, it is back-to-back goals for the 21-year-old, who is on loan after he also scored in Reims’ 3-0 win in the French Cup on January 21.

Reims’ resolve was broken in the 51st minute thanks to Brazilian star forward Neymar.

But in the 96th minute, Balogun drew the visitors level to earned them a share of the spoils.

PSG remain in top spot on 48 points after 20 league games while Reims move up to 11th on 28 points.

Balogun and his Reims teammates are now unbeaten in their last seven games (four wins, three draws).

