SPORT

Video: Balogun Set For Rangers Return

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 7 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is set for a surprise return to Scottish giants Rangers.

Rangers announced that centre-back Kid Leon had suffered a serious injury blow during their pre-season camp in Germany.

And with the Scotland Under-21 ace facing a “significant” lay-off, boss Michael Beale has turned to Balogun as he looks to beef up his rear-guard options.

Balogun played a significant role for Rangers as they lifted the Premiership title in 2021 and was also key as Gers went all the way to the final of the Europa League a year later under Gio van Bronckhorst.

The 35-year-old quit Ibrox that summer as he was reunited with Gerrard’s former No.2 Beale at QPR and is now set to follow his former Loftus Road boss back to Glasgow.

Now according to Record Sport Balogun – a free agent after the expiry of his one-year Rs deal – was back in the city yesterday for medical tests.

And he’s now set to rejoin his former side as he fills in for the stricken King. With the start of the Premiership season and Gers’ opening Champions League qualifier just three weeks away, Beale is keen to ensure he is not left short in defence.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 7 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer News: Cherki To Cost Chelsea €40m, Gallagher Could Join EPL Rivals Ahead Of Next Season

7 mins ago

Video: Amateur Clubs In Cameroon Urge Eto’o To Resign As FA President

14 mins ago

Messi’s Goals In 2011/2012 Season Compared To Haaland And De Bruyne’s Combined Goals Last Season

23 mins ago

Highest-Scoring Champions In Europe’s Top Five Leagues Since 2009/2010 Season

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button