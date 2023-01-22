Video: Balogun Scores 11th Goal Of The Season In Reims’ French Cup Win

Folarin Balogun was back on the score sheet as he helped Reims beat lower division club Les Herbiers 3-0 in round 32 of the French Cup on Saturday.

Going into the game against Les Herbiers, Balogun had failed to score in his last two games for Reims.

Balogun, who is on loan from Arsenal, scored from the penalty spot on 37 minutes to put Reims 1-0 up.

The 21-year-old now has 11 goals in all competitions (10 in Ligue 1) for Reims this season.

Balogun was born in New York City and emigrated to England when he was two years old, growing up in London. His parents were born in Nigeria.

He is eligible to represent Nigeria as well as England and the United States of America at senior international level.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.