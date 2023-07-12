Video: Balogun Returns To Rangers On One-Year Deal

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has rejoined Rangers after signing a one-year contract.

Rangers announced Balogun’s signing in a statement released on their website on Wednesday.

It is a return to Rangers for Balogun who had played for the club from 2020 to 2022.

He becomes the seventh signing of the summer for Rangers.

“Rangers are delighted to welcome Leon Balogun back to Rangers, with the central defender signing a one-year deal with the club, subject to international clearance,” the club wrote.

Speaking after his arrival at the team’s training camp in Germany, Balogun commented: “I am just excited to be honest, it is still a bit unreal but it is very real, so I am just really really happy to be back at Rangers – it feels like coming home.

“Since I have left, I have always felt a lot of appreciation and love from friends I have made in Glasgow and around the club and now that I am back it is nice to say the least.

“I know second is no option, I know what people are going to say very quickly if we are not performing so it is time to get to work, put our best foot forward and make sure we get the results that we need.”

In his first spell in Scotland, the 35-year-old won the Premiership title and the Scottish Cup in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

He helped Rangers reach the Europa League final which they lost to Frankfurt on penalties in 2022.

He has spent the last year at English Championship club Queens Park Rangers and during his time in Germany he played for Hannover 96, Werder Bremen, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Mainz 05.

Also, he featured for Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion,

