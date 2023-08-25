Video: Balogun Backs Dessers To Make Big Impact At Rangers

Leon Balogun has backed his compatriot Cyriel Dessers to become a key player for Scottish Premiership giants Rangers.

Dessers linked up with the Light Blues from Serie A club, Cremonese last month.





The 28-year-old has come under intense criticisms since his arrival at the club.

The forward however earned plaudits for his impressive display in the Gers 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Dessers set up Rabbi Matondo for Rangers’ second goal with an exquisite pass.

Balogun backed his international teammate to delivers the goods for Rangers.

“It’s not easy to come here, all the new lads realise that. You don’t get time to adapt here. The players and staff are doing a great job,”Balogun told a press conference on Friday.

“We can now see more and more of Dessers’ game, his pass for the goal was world class and we look forward to see more of that.”