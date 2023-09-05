Video: Bailly Departs Man United For Besiktas

Manchester United have confirmed that Côte d’Ivoire defender Eric Bailly has joined Turkish giants Besiktas on a permanent move.

United announced Bailly’s move in a statement on their website.

Bailly made 113 appearances for United after joining from LaLiga outfit Villarreal in 2016.



The 29-year-old was the first signing of former United manager Jose Mourinho and won the Community Shield on his debut for the club in a 2-1 win against Leicester City at Wembley, when he was named Player of the Match.

Later that season he won an Carabao Cup winner’s medal as part of the starting XI that beat Southampton 3-2 at Wembley.

He was also integral in United’s triumphant 2016/17 Europa League campaign, despite missing out on the final win against Ajax in Stockholm due to suspension.

He was named by UEFA in the Europa League Team of theSseason with praise for his “dominant defensive play”.

Bailly’s one goal for United came early the following season, when he scored in a 4-0 away win at Swansea City in August 2017.

His opportunities in subsequent seasons were limited by injuries and competition for places alongside fellow central defenders such as Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, and later Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane.