Video: Babajide Salutes Super Falcons After Last 16 Qualification

Former Liverpool women’s team forward Rinsola Babajide, has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcons for qualifying for the round of 16 of the 2023 World Cup.

The Falcons booked their place into the last 16 after a goalless draw with Republic of Ireland on Monday.

It is the first time the Falcons will finish a World Cup group stage without defeat.

They ended the first round on five points while Australia, who hammered Canada 4-0, finished top with six points.

Commenting on the Falcons round of 16 qualification Babajide, who now plays for Spanish club Tenerife, wrote on Twitter:”Big up the super falcons for getting through to the round of 16 😍😍😮‍💨🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬#FIFAWWC.”

The Falcons will now play the top team in Group D in the last 16.

