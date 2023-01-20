Video: Azimuth Junior Tennis: Bello, Edwards Battle For Final Berth As Bright Tries To Defend Title In Lagos

Yahuza Bello will have to be at his impeccable best this morning to land in his first ever final at the Azimuth Shipping Lines Junior Tennis Championship when his semifinal match is called in the Boys U-14 event.

The Niger State-based youngster who starred at the National Youth Games in Ilorin in 2021 will come up against talented David Edwards, the younger brother of former Nigerian number one, Marylove in a mouthwatering tie inside the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan.

As it stands, they’re both assured of N30,000 education grant each but one of them will have guaranteed N50,000 education at the end of today’s encounter as the eventual winner will go home with N100,000 education grant as announced by Richard Inyang, the Tournament Director.

Meanwhile, Bright Emmanuel is gunning for a back to back final berth at the U-16 event of the championship having played against compatriot, Khadijat Mohammed in 2021 finale.

Both players combined to win gold for Nigeria at the African Junior Tennis Championships in Togo last week but will be foes in court on Saturday if they are able to defeat their opponents in the semis of the tournament.

Meanwhile, talented youngster, Mofifunoluwa Atilola, will also be up against Gloria Samuel to make it to the finals of the Girls U-12 event at the competition which many believe she is capable of winning.

Ndidi Osaji, fresh from her gold-winning performance in Togo with the Nigerian Team, is also another hopeful for a final berth and ‘podium place’ finish at the competition which is in its fourth edition.

She takes on Fareeha Adams in one of the semis of the Girls U-14 event on Friday afternoon while power playing Lorelay Holzendorf will be hopeful of a finals spot when she tackles Precious Ohimai, the tournamment’s number two seed.

