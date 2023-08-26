Video: AYSC Day 2: Ejenakevbe, Ojih Lead U-15, U-19 Categories

Nigeria’s Ojih David and Ejenakevbe Ese

occupy the first positions on the current standings of the U-19 and the U-15 categories after the conclusion of the day 2 of the ongoing PANASA/ Winifred Awosika Foundation African Youth Scrabble Championship, AYSC in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ojih began the game for the second day from round 4, which saw Ogbonna Michael at the top position and Lateef Musa in the second position.





But the Day 2 witnessed a series of upset as Lateef displaced Ogbonna from the top position after accumulating 441 points to win his opponent, who got 389 points with 52 score spread in round 5.

Rattled by his defeat, Micheal rose from the dust after he won Idris David 423-397 in round 6, Ojih 400-389 in round 7, Ola Blessing 398-382 in round 8, and Adeleke in round 9 408-404.

However, he could not maintain the winning streak after he lost in three straight sets to submit the top position to Ojih.

His ascension to the top position after the end of round 12 was however checked when he met Joy Ola, who won with a 50 score spread finishing 397-347 to put his record at 10 wins two defeats.

In the U-15, Nigeria’s Ejenakevbe Ese topped the current standing after 9 rounds witnessed in the day two of the ongoing PANASA/ Winifred Awosika Foundation African Youth Scrabble Championship, AYSC in Lagos, Nigeria.

On the standing, Aliu Qudus occupies the second position while Imode Clinton sits on the third position.



