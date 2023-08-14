SPORT

Video: Awoniyi’s Goals Will Be Crucial For Nottingham

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie believes Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi will be a key factor in Nottingham Forest’s stay in the Premier League this season.

The Nigerian international kicked off his campaign with a goal in the team’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Recall that Awonyi also played a integral role in Nottingham Forest’s survival last season, as his goals at the latter part of the season ensure their safety.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Akpoborie said that he’s optimistic Awoniyi’s goal will be crucial for the team this season.

“I am very happy that Awoniyi has started his campaign on a goal scoring note with Nottingham Forest.And scoring against Arsenal, also shows that he’s improving and will only get better.

“His goal will definitely play a key role again this season because he’s one striker that understand how to navigate his way in the Premier League.”

