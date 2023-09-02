Video: Awoniyi Targets African Goals Record As Forest Visit Stamford Bridge

Taiwo Awoniyi will look to score for the eighth consecutive Premier League games when Nottingham Forest visit the Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Should the Nigeria international succeeded in scoring against Chelsea, then he will go into the history books as the first African to achieve the feat.

Awoniyi scored twice in the 2-2 draw against the Blues at the same ground in May.

Last weekend’s second minutes strike against Manchester United at the Old Trafford saw the striker equaled the previous record set by Emmanuel Adebayor and Mohamed Salah.

That goal makes the 26-year-old the third African to score in seventh consecutive Premier League outings.

Awoniyi has scored nine goals in his last six Premier League games.

He has three goals in three appearances already this season.

By Adeboye Amosu