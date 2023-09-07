Video: Awoniyi Shortlisted For Premier League Player Of The Month Award For August

Taiwo Awoniyi is one of six players shortlisted for the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.

The six nominees were announced on the Premier League’s website on Thursday.





Awoniyi will battle it out with Jarod Bowen (West Ham), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Rodri (Manchester City), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) and Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) for the award.

Awoniyi scored in each of Nottingham Forest’s first three matches in August, extending his overall scoring streak dating back to last season to seven consecutive Premier League matches.

He is now only the third African player to score in seven consecutive matches after Mohamed Salah and Emmanuel Adebayor.

Fans have until on Monday 11 September by 12pm to pick their favourite via the EA SPORTS website.

Also, the votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be announced next week.

Awoniyi is part of the Super Eagles squad that will take on São Tomé and Principe, in their final 2023 AFCON Group A game.

The game comes up on Sunday, 10 September, inside the Godswill Akpabio international stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.